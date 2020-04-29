Families concerned as elective surgeries put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

Countless elective surgeries have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some families are worried about surgeries they need so they can get back to normal routines.

Christina Hahn has been out of work as a nurse since December after suffering a stroke. She says doctors discovered she has a growth on her heart and a hole that needs to be repaired. To fix both issues, she needs open heart surgery, which she says was canceled indefinitely because it’s considered "elective." To the Hahn's, her situation is critical.

"If Chris doesn't have surgery she could have another stroke and her life could be altered forever," Kim Hahn said.

She can't go back to work until she has the surgery and her ER disability is going to run out soon.

Kim also had to put an outpatient procedure on hold. The Hahn's feel like no one's health should be put on the back burner.

"There are a lot of people in our shoes maybe worse. This is something to do with people’s health. It needs to be addressed as soon asap," Chris said.

