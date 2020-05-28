Family and friends rally behind nurse with COVID-19

Friends and family of a local nurse are offering their prayers and support as he battles COVID-19. They call him a true hero who worked on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Selfless, quietly, brilliant. He is a wonderful husband, father, devoted to his friends, and his true calling has been as a nurse," Judy Greenberg told FOX 29.

Judy Greenberg is explaining all of the reasons that Jonathan Rosen, who is a nurse that was working at a senior care facility during the pandemic, was nominated as a hero and the potential consequences he and others faced.

“He most recently has been working as a nurse supervisor and that’s where he contracted COVID-19," Judy said.

It’s a question that we haven’t faced before as we honor our frontline heroes. Who speaks for them when they can’t speak for themselves?

“He’s now currently in Cooper Hospital. He’s been on a vent for over 30 days now," Judy said.

So now, the very people who call Jonathan a hero are stepping up to try and care for him and his family

“We’re here as his friends to gather together and support him as he has supported all of us for so long," she added.

Jonathan and his wife are facing huge financial challenges of uncovered medical bills, both of them currently without jobs. Their friends started a GoFundMe page.

They say that Jonathan is making some slow progress. He hasn’t been able to directly speak to anyone in a month but doctors are cautiously optimistic while the "Love Army" is confident.

“Every day at 3 o'clock, there is a healing circle by zoom to literally send breath, breath of life, to our dear Jon Rosen," Judy said. “He definitely has hero status in my eyes. He would not say that about himself I can guarantee and if he wasn’t sedated right now I’m sure he would be upset that I’m even saying all these things about him."

