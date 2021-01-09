Family, friends remember fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, New Jersey National Guard members honored their fallen comrade, Officer Brian Sicknick, who died defending the U.S. Capitol in Wednesday’s violent riots.

According to the Associated Press, Sicknick was hit in the head by a fire extinguisher, trying to stop Trump supporters from storming in.

MORE: 'Brian did his job': Family remembers fallen Capitol officer

Family members say he dreamed of being a police officer. One of his former New Jersey National Guard comrades told Fox 29 that he was in disbelief when he heard the news of Sicknick’s passing.

"I don't think Brian had a nasty bone in his body. He just was a good person and wanted the best for everyone around him," Chief Master Sgt Lance Endee said. "When you are told he died such a horrible death, I was very sad about the whole thing."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi directed flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor the Central Jersey Native, from South River. He served 6 years in the New Jersey Air National Guard, as a leader of the 108th Security Force Squadron.

"He really optimized the air force core value of service before self," Endee said.

They also served together overseas. Endee shared a memory from their deployment: "Brian just always had a great outlook on everything even though we were putting in long days and fatigued and hungry. And Brian just always tried to lift everyone’s spirits with a little wisecrack or something like that."

Governor Phil Murphy released a statement, that said in part: "Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy from violent insurrection." He ordered flags be lowered to half staff in the Garden State on Monday, January 11, 2021.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to Officer Sicknick has already raised over $320,000. Plans for his funeral have not been announced yet.

