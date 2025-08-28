Family of man fatally shot by off-duty Philadelphia detective files lawsuit

The Brief Robert Jones, 54, was fatally shot by an off-duty detective in Northeast Philadelphia in October 2024. Almost a year later, his family is suing the shooting detective, other officers and the City of Philadelphia. The lawsuit alleges that Sweeney was not justified in using deadly force against Jones.



The family of Robert Jones, who was shot and killed by off-duty Philadelphia Police Detective Christopher Sweeney last year, has filed a lawsuit against the officer, other officers, and the city.

The backstory:

Police report it was 11:30 on a Thursday night when the detective stopped his car in the turn lane of Willits Road near Holme Avenue with Jones’ 2019 Kia behind him.

Related article

Right before the shooting, police say Jones exited his vehicle and approached the detective’s car on the driver’s side.

The detective, who was seated in the driver’s seat, discharged his personally-owned firearm multiple times, fatally striking Jones through the window.

What we know:

According to the lawsuit, Sweeney's vehicle appeared to be disabled in Northeast Philadelphia when Jones, trained to provide roadside assistance, approached wearing a reflective vest.

The suit claims that Jones was unarmed and that Sweeney flashed a badge, identified himself as an officer, and shot Jones before he had the chance to respond.

Related article

The lawsuit further accuses several officers of attempting to protect Sweeney from prosecution following the incident.

The family is seeking accountability and justice for Jones's death, arguing that the use of deadly force was unwarranted.

The other side:

We have reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department and the city for comment and are awaiting a response.