Family mourns loss of standout Pennsylvania student-athlete killed in car crash

A local family is mourning the loss of a standout Pennsylvania football player who died in a violent car crash last week.

Tonee Ellis, 22, was killed when police say his car left Route 22 in Perry County and smashed into a tree which caused it to catch fire.

"I didn't believe it, I didn't believe it because my brother is a very responsible driver," Terill Ellis said.

Ellis, a Norristown native, was known as one of Montgomery County's most decorated athletes for accolades in both football and wrestling.

He was a first-team All PAC-Liberty League defensive lineman at Methacton High School, and earned the prestigious title of All-American in wrestling.

"We come from a long line of athletes in our family," Terill said. "Ellis's are known for their athletic ability, so it's just a natural thing and he just worked hard at it."

Ellis attended Alvernia University where he was enshrined in their wrestling record book. He transferred to Indiana University of Pennsylvania last year where he was a rising senior.

While Tonee's sports resume is robust, family members like his brother Terill will miss him for reasons far greater than athletics.

"Just playing around, you know, we did a lot of pranks on each other, so that's what I'm going to miss," Terill said.

Tonee was a well-known lover of nature and studied ecology and environmental biology.

The family has started a GoFundMe page in Tonee's honor that has so far garnered over $15k. Memorial services for Tonee will be held at the end of next week.