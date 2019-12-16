Family of killed Barnard student fires back at 'weed' claim

article

The family of slain Barnard College student Tessa Majors slammed a police union chief for suggesting the 18-year-old was trying to buy marijuana when she was killed in Morningside Heights.

“The remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins we find deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder," the family said in a statement.

“What I am understanding is that [Majors] was in the park to buy marijuana,” Mullins said during a radio interview.

The NY Post reported on the comments on Sunday.

"We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation.

Our family is interested in knowing what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder.

We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone’s top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts."



Investigators were reportedly examining the claim originally made by a friend of Majors that she went to Morningside Park to buy weed, added the Post.

Our family would like to thank the thousands of strangers who have taken the time to console us, share in our grief, and let us know we are not alone during this terrible time. Tess would not have been surprised by this beautiful reminder of our shared humanity.” — Family of Tessa Majors

A 13-year-old boy is facing charges of second-degree murder after he confessed to being involved in her killing.

According to the detective, the teen said he and two friends were in Morningside Park Wendesday night looking to rob people. The detective testified that the teen said his friend put Majors in a chokehold, stole items from her pocket and then stabbed her so hard feathers flew from her jacket.

Nearly 1,000 people braved the wind and cold Sunday night to attend a candlelight vigil to remember the teen's life.