Family of slain Delaware County teen starts non-profit to help those pursuing career in sports

The heartbroken family of a Delaware County teen who was stabbed to death honored his memory by announcing the start of a non-profit organization on what would have been his 16th birthday.

Investigators say Michael Garr Jr. was walking home on the 200 block of Bridge Street in late April when someone fatally stabbed him. No arrests have been made in the deadly stabbing and police have not shared any new leads in the months since.

Michael's family said the teen was a sports enthusiast and dreamed of one day becoming a sports broadcaster. As such, the family announced a new non-profit organization called Dream Beyond the Bench to help children pursing careers in sports.

"Our mission is to help children achieve their goal of higher education related to alternative sports careers, turf maintenance and grounds keeping," Michael Peabody said. "It’s a hard day but also a happy day for me because I have a legacy to hold onto and to share with the community."

A standing $10k reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the deadly stabbing. The Upper Darby Police Department had previously shared pictures of people who they thought might have information about the stabbing, but they have since been cleared after talking to police.