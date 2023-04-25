Drexel Hill stabbing: Reward grows to $10,000 for suspect arrest in 15-year-old's death

A devastated family and community are pleading for answers as police continue the search for a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a 15-year-old boy.

Michael Garr Jr. was walking home when police say he was stabbed to death on the 200 block of Bridge Street last week.

A man was driving by when he said Michael ran up holding his throat. He tried to administer first-aid, but the 15-year-old died at the scene.

A $5,000 reward was initially offered by the Delaware County FOP. However, the reward total has increased to $10,000 days later thanks to additional donations.

No arrests have been made, but police did release a photo of couple they believe may have witnessed the tragic crime.

FOX 29 spoke to the teen's family as they grieve the loss of a life taken way too soon, and wait for justice.

"Please hold your loved ones very close, tell your children you love them," the boy's uncle said. "We are completely devastated by the loss of Michael Jr."



