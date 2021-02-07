Family of woman who drank sanitizer sues firm that made it

The family of an Illinois woman who died last year after drinking hand sanitizer contaminated with methanol is suing the company that made the product.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in St. Louis says the St. Louis County Medical examiner determined that Kayla Stagner’s death was caused by acute methanol intoxication, and a bottle of Blumen Advanced Instate Sanitizer that was tested in connection with the autopsy contained dangerous levels of methanol.

Stagner died last May at a St. Louis area hospital.

The company that made the sanitizer, 4e Brands Northamerica, didn't respond immediately to questions about the lawsuit.