Family who lost son to suicide says they received hateful letter after asking for removal of decoration

A Fishtown family who lost their son to suicide says a Halloween decoration is upsetting to them and crosses the line. They say after asking for the removal of the decoration they received a hateful letter.

"This is what this neighborhood is about." Anthony Cassetta, of Fishtown, thanked his neighbors for their love and support at a vigil in memory of his 16-year-old son Calogero who he lost to suicide.

The community is standing up for the family after a neighbor sent a hateful letter and racist letter after they asked them to take down a Halloween decoration of a dummy hanging by a noose.

"It's very upsetting. Seeing those sorts of images you know obviously brings you back to the day we lost our son," Cassetta said.

He says he explained their loss to the neighbor and his wife even wrote a note only to find a letter on their doorstep calling their son's suicide selfish and promising more displays.

"The note was even worse than you could have imagined. Filled with all sorts of racist, hateful language," Cassetta said.

Advertisement

Cassetta shared the disturbing image on Facebook the community knew they had to step up.

"Pretty much everyone in the community had a visceral reaction when they saw this. We just wanted to come together as a community to say this is not representative of who we are. This is not Fishtown," co-organizer said Emily Resnick said.

The neighbor has since removed the display.

___

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!