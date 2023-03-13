Famous 14-foot crocodile goes missing in Australia river, considered dangerous

article

All of Australia, and possibly the world, is asking, "Where is Scarface?"

The 14-foot, 70-year-old crocodile was last seen Feb. 11 on the Daintree River in Queensland, Australia, according to the Solar Whisper Daintree River Crocodile & Wildlife Cruises.

The semiaquatic reptile is described as having a gray complexion with a "plus-size large build."

The company said this is the longest "Scarface" has been absent in 26 years. It's believed the crocodile left his base in the river to explore new territories.

"So what now, has he retired, I don’t know?" the company posted on Facebook.

According to the Newsport Daily, Scarface has an international fanbase. He has become a tourist attraction to the area.

However, officials are warning the public to not approach the crocodile as he is considered dangerous.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.