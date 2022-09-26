Expand / Collapse search

Fanta Bility shooting: 3 Sharon Hill officers charged in child's shooting death due in court

Three officers charged in Fanta Bility's shooting death due in court

The three officers charged in the death of Fanta Bility are due in court Monday. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the story.

SHARON HILL, Pa. - The three Sharon Hill police officers charged in the death of Fanta Bility, 8, are due in court Monday. 

Officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 criminal counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to the August 2021 shooting. 

The officers were also fired from the force following the fatal shooting. 

Authorities say Bility and her family were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School when a shooting between two men erupted in a crowd of people. 

Bullets from the shooting were fired in the direction of the three officers who were monitoring the crowd. 

The officers reportedly returned fire, shooting toward a car they believed was involved in the initial gunfire, fatally striking Bility, officials say. 

Investigators later determined that the bullets fired toward the officers originated from an argument between 16-year-old Angelo "A.J." Ford and Hasein Strand, 19. 

The officers are set to arrive at the Delaware County courthouse in Media, Pennsylvania, to learn the fate of the charges against them. 

FOX 29 will continue to monitor the developments from court. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 