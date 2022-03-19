Fatal fire in Olney under investigation, fire officials say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department say a fatal fire in Olney is under investigation.
According to officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story rowhouse on Rubicam Street just before 10:30 a.m.
One person was able to escape, but another was found dead in the home, fire officials say.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:39, according to authorities.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
