Fatal fire in Olney under investigation, fire officials say

Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department say a fatal fire in Olney is under investigation.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story rowhouse on Rubicam Street just before 10:30 a.m.

One person was able to escape, but another was found dead in the home, fire officials say.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:39, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

