2 teen girls shot while driving away from group who reached into car, police say

Authorities say two teenage girls were shot when they tried to drive away from a group of young men Friday night in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told reporters that four teenage girls between ages of 16 and 17 were driving in a car near the intersection of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and North Broad Street around 10 p.m.

As they slowly drove down the street, Walker said the girls became engaged in a conversation with a group of young men standing on the corner. Police believe at least four of the males approached the car and started to reach inside.

Walker said when they tried to stop the girls from rolling up the windows a 16-year-old in the back passenger's seat pepper sprayed the group. As the car sped away, police believe someone in the group fired six shots at the car and struck two girls.

Walker said a 16-year-old was hit in the arm and another 16-year-old was hit in the back. They were taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported, but police detained multiple people, including one person who was found in the area with a handgun and a number of people who had been pepper sprayed.

Authorities hope to use nearby security cameras to help their ongoing investigation.

