Fatal multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia

One person is dead as I-95 came to a standstill northbound at Academy Road after an accident Sunday night.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the location about 6:45 Sunday night at the Academy Road exit. All lanes of traffic were shut down at the location.

At least two vehicles were involved in the accident. One person died, though no details were released regarding that person’s role in the accident.

