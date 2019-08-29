Father and family friend charged in connection with boy’s death on Broad Street Line

Two men are facing charges in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy killed on the Broad Street Line last year.

Police say 7-year-old Aden Devlin and his 11-year-old brother were on the train selling candy in Sept. 2018 with a family friend when Aden fell onto the tracks while trying to move in between cars.

Pictured: Aden Devlin, 7, was killed while selling candy back in Sept. 2018.

SEPTA officials tell FOX 29 the father and family friend of Aden Devlin have been charged. According to police, Jahras Edwards, 27, faces charges, including third-degree murder. Aden's father Troy Devlin, 37, faces charges, including child endangerment.

Left to Right: Troy Devlin,37, and Jahras Edwards,27, have been charged in connection with a 7-year-old boy's death, authorities announced.

Both spoke at an emotional vigil last year where Aden's father forgave Edwards and called him a positive influence.

"That you ain't gotta sell drugs, you ain't gotta to be out in the streets in a gang to make money. He showed that to them," Troy Devlin said at the vigil.

SEPTA police conducted the investigation and the DA approved the charges.

“A thorough investigation was conducted by the SEPTA Transit Police Department following this tragic incident. That investigation was reviewed by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, and charges have been approved for the two adults responsible for the death of 7-year-old Aden Devlin. We appreciate the careful attention given to this case by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, and we will continue to work closely with them as this case moves forward," SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said.