Father of 5 killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are investigating following a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday on the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

Police said the victim was crossing midblock when he was struck by the driver. Officers discovered 36-year-old Karon Underwood in the inner southbound lanes, suffering from head trauma and completely unresponsive.

Underwood was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Underwood was struck by someone driving a newer model gray or silver SUV, potentially with a New York license plate. Broken car parts were recovered from the scene.

Underwood is survived by his five children, ages 2 to 13, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

