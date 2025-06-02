Arrest made after Philly restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint as her kids watched

article

The Brief A suspect has been arrested for an armed restaurant robbery in Philadelphia last week. A mother was held at gunpoint as her children watched nearby. The suspect was also wanted for a rash of robberies in Northeast Philadelphia.



A mother and her children were left traumatized when their Philly restaurant became the target of an armed robbery last month, and now police say the man responsible is in custody.

What we know:

Marcos Neto was arrested for robbing Shauna's Restaurant on the 5400 block of Mascher Street on May 24.

Terrifying surveillance video showed the restaurant owner being held at gunpoint as her three young children stood nearby.

She can be heard pleading with the suspect as he walks past her children and behind the counter to take her purse and money from the register.

He continued to point the handgun at the terrified mother as he fled the scene.

What they're saying:

The restaurant owner and mother spoke to FOX 29 following the horrifying ordeal.

"They’re going to live with that for the rest of their lives," Williams said. "It keeps playing in my head, my children [saying] please don’t hurt my mommy, please don’t hurt my mommy. That breaks my heart. When I say it breaks my heart, it breaks my heart, and I just want justice to be served."

Related article

Dig deeper:

Neto was also one of two suspects wanted for a string of nearly 10 commercial robberies across Northeast Philadelphia in February and May.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release charges filed against Neto in these cases.