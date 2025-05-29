Escaped prisoner captured after 2-hour manhunt in Delaware County

The Brief A prisoner escaped in Delaware County Thursday morning. He was apprehended two hours later. Officials identified the prisoner, but did not provide further details about his escape.



An escaped prisoner is back in police custody after he escaped in Delaware County Thursday morning.

What we know:

A prisoner, identified as Taqwa Wilson, escaped from the Delaware County Courthouse in Media around 8:30 a.m.

He was apprehended a couple of streets away two hours after bolting from police, officials announced during a press conference outside the courthouse.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement conducted the search, which ended in his return to custody.

Officials say the residents of Delaware County are now safe after a shelter-in-place was issued.

What we don't know:

Officials say an investigation into how he was able to escape custody is under investigation, and more details will be provided at a later time.

Details about Wilson's previous charges have yet to be released, but he is expected to face additional charges following his escape.