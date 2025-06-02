Saquon Barkley's Madden 26 cover will feature iconic backwards hurdle: 'A dream come true'

article

The Brief Saquon Barkley's iconic backwards leap will be on the cover of the upcoming Madden 26 video game. The unforgettable play happened in Week 9 when Barkley caught a third down pass and broke two tackles. In a post on X, Barkley called being on the cover of the iconic sports video game franchise "a dream come true."



Saquon Barkley's iconic backwards hurdle over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones will grace the cover of Madden 26.

The unforgettable play happened in a Week 9 game at The Linc after Barkley caught a pass and broke two tackles before leaping backwards.

Barkley was also given an exclusive 99 rating, becoming the Eagles' first offensive player to receive the honor.

What we know:

Saquon Barkley's midair leap over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones has been picked as the cover art for the latest Madden video game.

EA Sports, the studio behind the iconic football video game franchise, shared the cover art on Monday morning.

Barkley also became the first Eagles offensive player to ever receive an exclusive 99 rating in the game.

Madden 26 is available to pre-order and will officially hit store shelves in August.

The backstory:

The unforgettable play happened in the second quarter of a Week 9 match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.

On third down, Barkley caught a pass in the flat from Jalen Hurst, broke one tackle, and spun to avoid another Jaguars defender.

The spin move caused Barkley's back to be turned towards incoming defenders, which forced him to leap backwards over cornerback Jarrian Jones.

Barkley already had the first down, but his leap gained the Eagles a few more yards and electrified The Linc.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Barkley called being on the cover of Maddden "a dream come true."

"Hurdling onto the Madden cover," he wrote. "Dream come true! Fly Eagles Fly."

Lineman Lane Johnson also took to social media to congratulate Barkley and offer a bet.

"New rule - next time I beat you in golf you photoshop the o-line on the cover," he wrote.