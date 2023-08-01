FBI: 3 suspects sought for string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens around Philadelphia suburbs

The FBI has joined local law enforcement in the search for a trio wanted for at least seven armed robberies over the past 10 days.

Three male suspects have been targeting 7-Eleven stores in Philadelphia and its suburbs in the early morning hours, according to officials.

One of the robberies was caught on video, showing one suspect guard the door as the other two confront an employee with a gun before stealing money from the register.

The suspects are also accused of physically assaulting employees on several occasions.

Police believe at least two of the suspects are connected to seven armed robberies since July 22, with the latest unfolding early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia:

July 22: 7-Eleven on Dutton Mill Road, Aston Township, Delaware County; and 7-Eleven on West Eagle Road, Haverford Township, Delaware County

July 27: 7-Eleven on Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, Delaware County

July 30: 7-Eleven on Horsham Road, Montgomery Township, Montgomery County; and 7-Eleven on Street Road, Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County

August 1: 7-Eleven on Fayette Street in Montgomery County; and 7-Eleven on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia

A reward is being offered for any information leading to their arrest.