FBI extends $10k reward in search for Amish teen missing from Lancaster County

Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Linda Stolzfoos (FBI)

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information on leading to the recovery of a missing Amish woman who has not been seen for nearly three weeks.

Federal agents say Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, has been missing since June 21, when she did not return from a church service. 

Linda is described as 5'10" and 125 pounds.

She is a member of the Amish community and was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI.

