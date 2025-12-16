Fallen Philly Officer Andy Chan honored with heartfelt procession and funeral

The Brief Philadelphia honored Officer Andy Chan with a large procession and funeral. Officer Chan died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash six years ago. Commissioner Kevin Bethel announced the Andy Chan Medal of Excellence in his honor.



Philadelphia came together today to honor Officer Andy Chan, a beloved member of the Highway Patrol, with a heartfelt procession and funeral.

A final farewell to a dedicated officer

Officer Andy Chan, a 24-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, passed away on Dec. 2 after battling severe injuries from a motorcycle crash while on duty six years ago.

He was remembered for his passion for policing and his dedication to his family.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel praised Chan's professionalism and love for his work, saying, "His professionalism, his joy, his heart, his pride in his work, his absolute love for policing, Andy didn’t just say ‘highway,’ he embodied it, he breathed it," said Bethel.

Officer Chan's legacy

What they're saying:

Officer Chan's wife, Teng Chan, shared her memories of her husband, highlighting his unbreakable spirit and dedication to both his family and his job.

"We prayed every day for recovery for him to be restored but with his unbreakable spirit he stayed with us and we fought alongside him we fought," said Teng Chan. "But then it was time, it was time, he has a higher calling."

Officer Chan was known for his heroic actions, including being one of the first on the scene at the 2015 Amtrak crash, where his efforts helped save lives. His wife described him as an extraordinary person who brought out the best in those around him.

A lasting tribute

What's next:

In honor of Officer Chan's service, Commissioner Bethel awarded him the Medal of Excellence, which will now be known as the Andy Chan Medal of Excellence.

This award will recognize service that goes above and beyond.

Officer Chan leaves behind a wife, three children, and a legacy of dedication and heroism that will continue to inspire those who knew him.