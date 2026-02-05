FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day: 'Don't just follow your heart'

article

The Brief Romance scams can become even more prevalent around Valentine's Day. Scammers build a relationship with the victim before requesting money. The FBI is urging the public to be cautious, and follow some helpful hints to avoid being scammed.



Next week may be one of the most romantic times of the year, but it's also an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of those looking for a companion.

What we know:

The FBI is urging the public to be cautious of potential romance and confidence fraud scams ahead of Valentine's Day.

Scammers use fake identities and build relationships with victims over time through dating apps and social media.

After gaining the victim's trust, officials say the scammer will ask for money to help them with a fake emergency or opportunity. The scams typically involve wire transfers, cryptocurrency and gift cards.

What they're saying:

"Don’t just follow your heart—trust your gut when seeking companionship online," said FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs.

"Requests for money, cryptocurrency, or your personal information are clear warning signs of a scam, not a legitimate relationship. If you encounter any of these red flags or something doesn't feel right, end all communication immediately and report the activity to the FBI at ic3.gov."

What you can do:

If you do meet someone online, the FBI is offering these tips to help protect yourself from becoming the victim of a romance scam:

Think twice before you share personal information online. Scammers can use details shared on dating sites and social media platforms to better target victims.

If you try online dating, only use dating sites with well-known reputations. Search people’s photos and profiles online to see if anyone has used the names, images, or information elsewhere.

Take the relationship slow and ask lots of questions.

Beware if the person quickly asks you to leave a dating app or social media platform to go "offline" — or tries to isolate you from friends and family.

It’s a major red flag if the individual promises to meet in person, then always finds an excuse to postpone it.

Never send money, cryptocurrency, or gift cards to anyone you’ve only communicated with online or by phone.