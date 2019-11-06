Feds arrest Monterey County inmates who escaped through hole in bathroom ceiling

article

Two inmates who cut a hole out of a bathroom ceiling from a Monterey County jail and have been on the lam for three days were captured by Customs and Border Patrol agents, the sheriff tweeted on Wednesday.

The inmates John Salazar, 20, and Santos Fonesca, 21, both charged with murder, escaped on Sunday from the Salinas facility.

A SWAT team on Tuesday surrounded a Motel 6 in Marina, Calif., about 10 miles from the jail, looking for Salazar, after a tip from an employee working there.

Just before 7 p.m., deputies used a flash grenade after telling a peson they thought was Salazar to come out with his hands up. However, after an eight-hour standoff and a K9 search of the room, authorities came up empty.

Both inmates had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on murder counts and "numerous other felony charges" in separate cases.

The details of the arrest have not been made public.

The sheriff said there will be a news conference at 11 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.