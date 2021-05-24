FEMA vaccination sites to end operations in Philadelphia Tuesday

The FEMA vaccination sites at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the Esperanza Community Center are set to end Tuesday.

Both sites delivered more than 350,000 vaccinations in Philadelphia and account for nearly 25% of all vaccine doses in the city.

Organizers reflected on the impact of the sites, especially the Esperanza Community Center.

"This clinic has administered 22,000 doses of lifesaving vaccine. More than half of those doses have been given to Latinos in the city who are among the most high risk people," Karen George said.

Although federal support ends Tuesday, the city continues to operate several city-run sites.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter