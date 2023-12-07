Festival of Lights: Philadelphia celebrates first night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting in Center City

A Hanukkah celebration was filled with mixed emotions in Center City.

The first night of the Festival of Lights occurred under the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war and a rise in antisemitism across the world.

Jewish religious leaders and other dignitaries, spoke at the Holiday Village menorah lighting at Love Park Thursday night.

Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman lit the first candle as the infamous Eagles chant broke out.

Although Philadelphia police declined to talk to FOX 29 about security operations, there was a noticeable police presence and private security.

This week the FBI said security levels across the country are elevated.

With a rise in incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia, the Department of Homeland security sent out a memo to faith-based organizations warning them to be on the lookout for violence or vandalism during holiday events.

However, those of the Jewish faith say despite what is going on in the war, they want to make sure traditions are celebrated, and they are not fearful on a night of celebration.

"I believe God is watching over me no matter where I am," said Yisrael Malka, Brooklyn,NY. "Especially when I’m out trying to help other Jews and I know some people may be scared, my message to them is, it’s Hanukkah, be happy not nervous"

The menorah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah celebrates finding "light in the darkness."

It is one of the many holiday celebrations across the city.