Governor Shapiro slams UPenn president for 'failed leadership' related to recent antisemitic incidents

Governor Shapiro calls out UPenn president and shows support for Israeli-style restaurant Goldie

Governor Shapiro is calling out UPenn President Liz Magill for what he calls "failed leadership" during her hearing at Capitol Hill on the recent antisemitic incidents that occurred at the university.

PHILADELPHIA - Governor Josh Shapiro went to Goldie in Center City Wednesday to show his support after Sunday night’s pro-Palestinian protest outside the restaurant. 

"What they did was blatant antisemitism. They came and a mob protested a restaurant simply because it’s owned by a Jewish person," said Governor Shapiro.

During the news conference, he blasted President Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania for her "failed leadership" during Tuesday’s congressional hearing on antisemitism at university campuses.

Specifically, giving his thoughts on her comments that were in response to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21st Congressional District). Magill was asked if calling for the genocide of Jews violates Penn’s rules or code of conduct. 

"That was an unacceptable statement from the president at Penn. Frankly, I thought her comments were absolutely shameful. It should not be hard to condemn genocide. Genocide against Jews. Genocide against anyone else," said Governor Shapiro. "If that doesn’t violate the policies at Penn, well there’s something wrong with the policies at Penn that the board needs to get on, or there’s a failure of leadership from the president or both."

On the Penn campus, some students feel unheard and expressed no matter their background all of them want to feel safe.

"There really just hasn’t been any consideration for Palestinian students or students who have families in Gaza who are suffering, who are struggling. Their voices are consistently being silenced," said Alexis, Fellow at University of Pennsylvania.

"Come together in dialogue and not try to impose outside restrictions on people’s speech and try and create these sheltered environments," said David Williamson of the Muslim Students Association at Penn.

During Tuesday’s hearing, President Magill vowed to fight hate and antisemitism on the Penn campus. "Under my leadership, we will never, ever shrink from our moral responsibility to combat antisemitism and educate all to recognize and reject hate," said Magill before lawmakers.

FOX 29 reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for a statement in response to the Governor’s remarks and are waiting to hear back.