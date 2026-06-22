FIFA Fan Fest closes early Monday due to rain, strong storms

The Brief FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill will close early due on Monday due to rain and strong storms. Forecasters expect potentially severe weather in Philadelphia Monday afternoon and evening. The storms could impact the France-Iraq match at Philadelphia Stadium this evening.



FIFA Fan Fest in Lemon Hill will be closed for the remainder of the day Monday as rain and strong storms move through the area.

This is the second time in less than a week that Fan Fest closed early due to weather, closing on Thursday due to strong winds.

What we know:

FIFA Fan Fest in Lemon Hill closed early on Monday due to rain and strong storms forecasted for the Philadelphia area.

"FIFA Fan Festival will close for the remainder of Monday," FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia posted on social media.

The festival has drawn thousands of fans to Philadelphia closed last Thursday due to strong winds.

Local perspective:

Forecasters say scattered severe thunderstorms will move into the Philadelphia-area during the late afternoon and evening.

Along with heavy downpours and bouts of thunder and lightning, forecasters expect potentially damaging winds.

The National Weather Service says there is a medium risk of flash flooding, with rainfall rates of 2" per hour possible.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there will be a 65% chance of a storm when France and Iraq kick-off at Philadelphia Stadium at 5 p.m.

If lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium, the game will pause for 30 minutes and fans will be escorted to safe areas.