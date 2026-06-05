FIFA World Cup game coming to Netflix lets fans play as all 48 teams in 2026 tournament

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The Brief FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will be released exclusively on Netflix Games on June 11. Fans can play as any of the 48 teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game uses a phone as the controller and a TV as the stadium.



FIFA and Netflix Games are teaming up on a new World Cup video game ahead of the 2026 tournament.

What we know:

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will be released exclusively on Netflix Games on June 11, coinciding with the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The game will be included with a Netflix Games membership at no additional cost.

Fans will be able to play as any of the 48 teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game will also feature all 16 tournament stadiums and more than 1,200 players who could appear at the tournament.

How the game works

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition is designed as a streamlined soccer simulation experience for players with different levels of gaming experience.

Players can launch the game on a smart TV, scan a QR code with a phone and use the phone as a controller.

According to FIFA, fans will be able to swipe to shoot and pass, making the game accessible even for people who have not played video games before.

The game also allows up to four players to compete together.

The backstory:

The release is part of FIFA’s updated digital football strategy, which is focused on giving fans more ways to engage with soccer and the World Cup beyond the pitch.

The initial version of the game is focused on quick gameplay and ease of access.

FIFA said future updates to the World Cup title are expected to add more features and depth.

What's next:

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition will be available exclusively on Netflix Games beginning June 11.