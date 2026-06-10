FIFA World Cup merchandise draws crowds to Philadelphia and Cherry Hill stores

The Brief FIFA World Cup merchandise is filling stores across the Philadelphia area. Fans are excited as the tournament is happening in Philadelphia for the first time. Some items may not be in stock, but stores are helping fans get what they want.



Stores across the Philadelphia area are seeing a surge in FIFA World Cup merchandise, with fans eager to celebrate the tournament happening in the city, according to Rally House staff and local shoppers. The World Cup starts Thursday, and the first match in Philadelphia is Sunday, June 14.

World Cup gear fills shelves and draws crowds

Philadelphia is set to host six World Cup matches, including a round of sixteen showdown on July 4th, according to FIFA. The FIFA Fan Fest will take place at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park.

Shoppers can find FIFA-themed gear at major sporting goods stores, smaller local shops, and even national chains like CVS. Decorations for home watch parties, such as balloons and flags, are also available.

Darryl Simbre, team captain at Rally House in Cherry Hill, said, "Started to get the merchandise coming in like around April." Simbre said, "A lot of people have been coming in sometimes mostly just browsing. Then they realize that we have it." He also explained, "If there is a specific team that we are missing for example someone came in looking for Portugal yesterday, we didn’t specifically have it at the store but we were able to look it up online and order it for them right on the spot too."

At Five Below, World Cup branded soccer balls are displayed outside to attract shoppers. Inside, there are more items like water bottles and bags. Even CVS in Philadelphia has hats, scarves, flags, trinkets and balloons for fans planning watch parties at home. Fans heading to matches can find handheld FIFA fans to keep cool.

Stores are making sure fans can get gear for their favorite teams, even if it means ordering items online for them.

Fans share excitement as Philadelphia hosts the World Cup

What they're saying:

"I'm very excited. It is the first World Cup in America for me being born. So, I am really excited. It is my first experience being near the atmosphere," said Iverson Agyei, who was at Chickie's and Pete's near Philadelphia Stadium. "I'm excited to see Ghana. That is my parents’ homeland. So, I am very excited to see them. Go Black Stars!" said Agyei. He also said, "I already have a Ghana jersey, and I want to get the new USA kit with the flag on it. It looks really nice, so I want to get that one. Hopefully, I can."

Richard Karkowski and his wife Shari Karkowski said they plan to watch the games and support the USA team. "We are excited about it, and we plan on watching it and route for USA all the way," said Richard Karkowski. "Our kids played soccer when they were young and our granddaughter that just graduated from college played soccer for college for a couple of years. So yes we have been soccer fans for a long time," said Shari Karkowski. Her brother Larry Anderson added, "Everybody is pumped about the game starting and it's neat that it's starting in so many different areas."

Fans are not just shopping for gear—they are planning to watch and support their favorite teams, with many sharing personal connections to the sport.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long the merchandise will remain in stock or if stores will add more items as the tournament continues. There is no information on how many fans are expected to attend matches or watch parties in the area.