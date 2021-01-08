Expand / Collapse search

Fink's Hoagies owner says ‘enough is enough’ after being shut down by city

By
Published 
Business
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Fink's Hoagies owner says ‘enough is enough’ after being shut down by city

FOX 29's Joann Pileggi reports.

PHILADELPHIA - There’s a sign slapped on the front door at Fink’s Hoagies saying the city had shut them down but right next to that sign there's a handwritten note defying the order.

"I’m a fighter. I’m not afraid," Dennis Fink said.

Fink, a Vietnam vet, former city employee, and Northeast Philly born and raised, has been making hoagies here for 14 years.  Last month, he admits he made a mistake, he didn’t have a mask on when a city inspector walked in.

"I believe in safety for everybody. We had just opened for five minutes, she walks in and she said you don’t have a mask on I’m closing ya," Fink said.

Fink said he shut down for two days, paid a $315 fine, and reopened. Fast forward to this week, he says the same inspector came back.

"Next thing I know she comes back on January 6 and says what are you doing open you’re not allowed to reopen until I reinspect you," he explained.

Fink argued, the inspector left and came back with another citation and police. Big picture, he’s upset. He adds he received a lot of support on social media and also from city council members who’ve received other complaints about enforcement of pandemic rules.

"You know I’m working 60 hours a week for free or so I can pay the bills," Fink said.

"2021 should be the year when we’re making sure people are in compliance and being safe without drastic consequences," Councilman Robert Heron said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter