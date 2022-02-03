Fire breaks out at Ambler auto body shop, SEPTA service impacted

article

One person was hospitalized as firefighters spent hours battling a large fire at an auto body shop in Ambler Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside of the shop on the unit block of Main Street around 10 a.m.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the front garage area before flames spread to the upper floor windows, later causing the roof to cave in.

FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza reports the owner of the garage was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, but is expected to be okay.

No further injuries were reported.

SEPTA temporarily suspended service on the Doylestown Regional Rail line and a portion of Main Street was closed during the fire battle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

