Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
4
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Live Now

Explosion in Sterling: Fire crews battle 'structure fire' in Virginia neighborhood

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

STERLING, Va. - Fire crews are on the scene of what's being called a "structure fire" in Loudoun County. 

SkyFox flew to Silver Ridge Drive around 8:45 p.m. and captured smoke billowing from a residence and what appeared to be firefighters searching through debris. 

Image 1 of 6

 

The Sterling Volunteer Fire Company reported that they are currently being assisted by the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department. Several firetrucks with long ladders could be seen hovering above the rubble. 

SkyFox also captured several nearby roads backed up with cars for miles. 

Neighbors told FOX 5 they heard a loud boom and felt their homes shaking. 

Fire departments react to blaze in Sterling

Fire departments across the country were quick to react. 

The Luray Fire Department took to Facebook in support of their fellow firefighters, writing, "Please keep Loudoun County Firefighters in your thoughts and prayers."

West Virginia's oldest fire department echoed those sentiments, writing, "Please take a moment to share a prayer for those still working on the scene, and navigating the situation after the fire is extinguished."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 