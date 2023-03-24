Fire department responding to hazmat situation in Holmesburg, officials say

The Philadelphia Fire Department is on scene in Holmesburg responding to a hazmat situation.

FOX 29's Jennifer Lee is on scene as first responders work on a home on Teesdale Street.

Homes in the area have been evacuated and a large police and fire presence can be seen.

The area from Frankford Avenue to Erdick Street is blocked off.

Responders in hazmat suits were spotted entering the property.

No additional information was immediately released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.