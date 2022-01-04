Fire marshal: 1 dead after Millville blaze

article

Delaware fire investigators say one person is dead after a fire in a residential building near Millville.

Firefighters were called to Omar Road around 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire in a garage with an apartment on the second floor.

Officials say firefighters found one person dead inside the building.

State fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say heavy fire damage was estimated at $50,000.

