Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday.

Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a fire in one of the rooms. Officials say the hotel's sprinkler system was activated and controlled the fire prior to their arrival.

Deputy Fire Marshal's were called to the scene to investigate the origin of the fire, which officials say was caused by an open flame igniting combustibles inside a room on the first floor of the Inn.

After completing their investigation, authorities with the fire department say they arrested Dane Thomas Smith and charged him with arson and felony criminal mischief.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but the fire did cause about $15,000 worth of damage.