Monroe Energy refinery fire: 1 employee hurt, air quality safe, officials say

The Brief A fire broke out at Monroe Energy’s Trainer refinery Thursday morning. One employee was hurt but is expected to recover, according to Monroe Energy. Air monitoring showed no health risks for the surrounding community.



Monroe Energy says a fire that started at its Trainer refinery Thursday morning is now under control, with no threat to public health and one employee injured.

Fire breaks out at Monroe Energy refinery

What we know:

Monroe Energy said the fire began around 11:30 a.m. in a process unit pump room at the Trainer facility. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the flames and declared the fire "under control."

"The safety and health of the residents is paramount, and we are continuing to work closely with local emergency response officials," said Monroe Energy in a statement.

Monroe Energy reported that smoke was visible, but air monitoring in the area—done in coordination with the Delaware County Local Emergency Planning Committee—showed no risks to human health.

One Monroe employee was hurt and taken off-site for medical treatment.

The company described the injuries as non-life threatening.

Monroe Energy says all required agency notifications were made to keep the community informed.

Ongoing investigation into the cause

The fire started at 11:30 a.m. and was brought under control after emergency crews responded. Air quality monitoring began immediately after the fire started.

Monroe Energy says it does not yet know the exact cause of the fire, but has committed to a full investigation.

The company emphasized its ongoing coordination with local emergency officials and its commitment to community safety.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, and Monroe Energy has not provided a timeline for when the investigation will be completed.