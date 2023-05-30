Fire Officials: Multiple people displaced after fire rips through rowhomes in Northampton County

At least 20 people have been displaced after a fire tore through more than a dozen rowhomes in Northampton County, authorities say.

According to officials, the fire broke out just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of Ferry Street in Easton.

Fire crews respond to a fire damaging homes in Easton.

Officials say it took firefighters hours to extinguish the flames.

At least three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Residents watch as firefighters work to extinguish flames damaging multiple rowhomes on Ferry Street in Easton.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.