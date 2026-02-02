Fire in Overbrook Park prompts daycare to evacuate; more than 80 PFD members respond

The Brief More than 80 Philadelphia firefighters responded to a building fire Monday. About 15 children and staff from an on-site daycare were safely relocated. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.



Firefighters responded to a three-story building on the 7400 block of Brookhaven shortly before 4:00 p.m. Monday, finding smoke coming from the upper floors and launching a large-scale response.

What we know:

According to officials, smoke was coming from the second and third floors of the building when crews arrived.

The building’s heavy contents made it difficult for crews to find the source of the fire, leading the Philadelphia Fire Department to mount an exterior attack and call in additional companies.

More than 80 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department, including firefighters, chiefs, medics and support personnel, responded to the scene.

The fire was placed under control at 5:14 p.m.

Occupants of a daycare on site, including about 15 children and staff, were safely moved to a nearby library as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.