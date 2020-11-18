Firefighter hurt battling house fire in East Oak Lane

article

At least one firefighter has been injured while battling a house fire in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood, officials say.

The fire broke out at the three-story home around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 6800 block of North 11th Street.

SKYFOX was over the scene as smoke poured from the roof of the home as crews continued putting water on the home, while multiple firefighters worked on the roof.

Officials say one firefighter was injured during the firefight, and as many as 70 firefighters were at the scene.

