Firefighters in Fairfax County survived an explosion while responding to a utility emergency in Bailey's Crossroads.

The fire crews were sent to the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Video of the incident shows the blast happening shortly after a Fairfax County firefighter opens a door.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said the firefighter closest to the blast is okay.

The department released a statement Tuesday night, saying, "Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect the lives and property of Fairfax County."

