Man shot multiple times in Southwest Philly, second man shot outside bar in separate incident

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The Brief Two men were injured in separate shootings early Saturday in Philadelphia. One man was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Another man was shot in the leg in North Philadelphia; no arrests have been made in either case.



A man was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning, and another man was wounded in a separate shooting elsewhere in the city hours earlier.

What we know:

Police say 12th District officers were in the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue around 5:39 a.m. investigating a report of a person with a gun when they heard gunfire nearby.

Officers then located a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back on the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue.

The victim was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition despite multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to police.

Earlier that morning, 25th District officers responded around 2:27 a.m. to a report of a person with a gun near 5th and West Luray streets.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left calf.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Preliminary information indicates the second victim was outside a club or bar when an unknown person opened fire, striking him in the leg.

Police say no motive has been identified, and no arrests have been made in either case.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group is investigating both incidents.