Firefighters battle blaze as flames erupt from rowhome in Northeast Philadelphia

A rowhome was fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning as crews battled to get the fire under control.

The blaze erupted inside the home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the city's Mayfair neighborhood around 8 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as firefighters attempted to vent the roof of the home.

Flames could be seen raging from the windows.

It is unknown if anyone was inside, or if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.