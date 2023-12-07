Freight train partially derails, knocks out powerline in South Philadelphia

Emergency crews are on the scene of a CSX train that partially derailed in South Philadelphia Thursday morning.

At least three box cars have gone off the tracks inside the CSX Rail Yard just south of the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Officials say the cars were empty at the time, and no one was injured due to the incident.

SKYFOX was live over the scene where the train knocked down a utility pole, snapping a power line.

PECO says fewer than five customers have been affected at this time.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation as crews expect the car to be re-railed by 8 a.m.