Bucks County residents shocked after suspects attempt to break into cars and a home: police

A Bucks County community is left shaken after police say three men were seen prowling in their neighborhood early Wednesday morning trying to break into cars and a home.

Scary home security video shows three men in hoodies, dark clothing and gloves, lurking in the driveway of a home on Hidden Pond Road in Lower Makefield Township just before 4 a.m.

The video shows the suspects attempt to get into the cars and when they are unsuccessful, they go around to a back door which is also locked.

"The whole family was home’" said Deputy Chief Bob Lewis, Lower Makefield Twp PD. "All the residents were in the home sleeping."

Police say they see a lot of burglaries during the holiday season, but they usually happen when no one is home.

"This is bold to try to enter a home in the middle of the night, likely someone is in the home and they are not worried about confrontation. That's concerning," said Deputy Lewis.

The Deputy says the homeowner was alerted to the intruders by his home surveillance system and immediately called police.

"We did have patrol in that area, and I believe, we believe they were scared off by possibly a patrol in that area," said Lewis. "Had they made entry into the home it could have been a much worse outcome, a tragic outcome even."

Neighbors who spoke to FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney were extremely surprised to hear about the attempted burglary.

"After seeing that video, I'm just concerned," said Chase Soriano, resident.

Another resident, Ron Fleming, echoed the same sentiment and explained they have cameras inside and outside their home and always keep their cars and home locked, but this is a wakeup call.

"It's pretty frightening because this is a very safe neighborhood," said Fleming. "I think we have good neighbors around here that always keep an eye out for each other, but we'll all have to make sure we reinforce that going forward."

Police say they have not had any other similar reports, but they have stepped up patrols in the neighborhood where it happened and other residential areas.

Anyone who knows who these men are or has any information is urged to call Lower Makefield Twp Police.