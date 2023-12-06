1 dead, 2 critical after shooting inside Philadelphia corner store
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after three people were shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead.
The shooting happened inside a corner store on the 2900 block of North Hancock Street just before 5 p.m.
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and rushed to Temple University Hospital by police. He succumbed to his injuries at 5:45 p.m.
A 61-year-old man and an unidentified man believed to be in his mid 20s were also shot in the head and rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.