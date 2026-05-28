Boy, 12, dies in rafting accident during class trip to Poconos

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The Brief A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday evening after emergency dive teams recovered him from the Lehigh River. Officials say the boy was on a raft when it capsized in the river. He was identified by his school district in New York, who says he died during a class trip.



Tragedy on the water left a 12-year-old boy from New York dead during a school trip to Carbon County, Pennsylvania, this week.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to reports of a drowning near the D&L Trail along the Lehigh River on Wednesday evening.

A 12-year-old boy was removed from the water by a dive team, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say the boy was on an inflatable raft when it capsized, sparking a search in the water. The rest of the boaters were recovered safely.

Dig deeper:

The 12-year-old boy was identified as Cesar Albarracin Guncay, a sixth grade student from Sag Harbor, New York.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Jeff Nichols said that the boy died in a rafting accident during an annual class trip to the Poconos.

"There are no words to adequately express the depth of this loss. Cesar was a cherished member of our school family, a child who mattered deeply to all who had the privilege of knowing him," the letter read. "His absence will leave an irreplaceable space in our classrooms, our hallways and our lives. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Cesar’s family and friends during this very sad time. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

What's next:

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death is scheduled for Thursday. An investigation is underway.