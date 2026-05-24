Hainesport man charged after aunt found dead in Lumberton apartment

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The Brief A 40-year-old Hainesport man has been charged after his aunt was found dead inside her Lumberton apartment Friday afternoon. Jason Mutschler was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. A detention hearing is expected to be scheduled in Superior Court in Mount Holly.



A 40-year-old Hainesport man has been charged after his aunt was found dead inside her Lumberton apartment Friday afternoon, according to Burlington County authorities.

Jason Mutschler was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the death of Vanessa Sturtevent, officials said.

What we know:

The investigation began after Sturtevent, 60, was reportedly discovered dead by a relative inside her residence at the Sterling Glen Apartments on Eayrestown Road in Lumberton.

An autopsy conducted by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Sturtevent suffered stab wounds to the head and neck, along with blunt force trauma to the face and head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities said investigators later identified Mutschler as a suspect. He was located in Hainesport by the New Jersey State Police and charged after being questioned at the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

What's next:

A detention hearing is expected to be scheduled in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The case will also be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lumberton Township Police Department.