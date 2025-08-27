Firefighters battle large blaze in Chester

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in Chester Wednesday night.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m., on the 700 block of West Seventh Street.

While there are no reports of injuries, the blaze has caused significant damage.

Fire Chief John Paul Shirley provided an update, stating that the fire has affected three buildings, which appear to be homes, as well as several vehicles.

"We had three buildings involved, so there was extensive fire in one of the buildings and fire in two of the exposure buildings. Not only was it on the interior of the buildings, it was on the exterior in the rear and there were multiple vehicles on fire as well," he explained.

The fire chief indicated that the fire seems to have started on the exterior of the buildings, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters are working diligently to coain the blaze and prevent further damage.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety of residents and assessing the extent of the damage.

The community is advised to stay clear of the area while emergency services manage the situation.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.